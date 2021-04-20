Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $601.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

