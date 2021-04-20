Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Newpark Resources worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

