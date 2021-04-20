Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

