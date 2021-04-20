Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.