Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.