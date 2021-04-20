Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.05. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $166.14.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

