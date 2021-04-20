Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.2 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

