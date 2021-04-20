China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 526,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.51% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

