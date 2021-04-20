China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.39

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $36.90. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 13,740 shares.

ZNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

