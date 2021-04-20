Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.01 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $772.01 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,453.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,389.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

