ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.