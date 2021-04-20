Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.09. 15,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,573. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

