Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lowered by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.87. 27,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,573. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

