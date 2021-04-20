Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.