CIBC Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.11.

TSE:EMA traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.62. 460,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,658. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$14.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

