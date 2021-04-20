Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Ciena makes up 2.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ciena by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

