Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $343.74 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $187.98 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

