Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

