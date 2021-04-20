Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

PNC traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

