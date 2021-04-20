Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

