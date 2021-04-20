Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

