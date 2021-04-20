Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:C traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. 223,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,266,789. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.