Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.