City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Raised to $12.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $480.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

