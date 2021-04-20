Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,000 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

