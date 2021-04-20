Clarus Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

