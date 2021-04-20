Clarus Group Inc. Has $107,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 535.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

