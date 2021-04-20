Clarus Group Inc. Invests $145,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CQP opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.