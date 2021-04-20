Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

