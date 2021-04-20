Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.