Clarus Group Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter.

DK opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

