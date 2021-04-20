Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.39. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 103,424 shares.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock worth $414,001. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

