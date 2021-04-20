Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

