CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.04. The stock had a trading volume of 112,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.