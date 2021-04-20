CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

