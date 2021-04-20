CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

CCNE opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.