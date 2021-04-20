Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $311.32 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.01 and its 200-day moving average is $267.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

