Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,307,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,451. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.