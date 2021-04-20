Colgate-Palmolive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,919 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the typical volume of 919 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

