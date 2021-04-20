Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $146.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

