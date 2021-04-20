Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 32.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

