Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $270.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.02 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

