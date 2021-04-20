Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $231,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

