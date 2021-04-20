Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

CBSH stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $155,457.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $815,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

