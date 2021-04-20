Comparing Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scientific Games and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.69%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.34%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.25 -$130.00 million $0.23 192.96 Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -18.48% N/A -3.74% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

