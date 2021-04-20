Comparing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wealth Minerals and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Wealth Minerals beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with ENAMI. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

