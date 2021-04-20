Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a 200-day moving average of $374.94.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

