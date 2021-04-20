Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CAG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. 146,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

