Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 564,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,981. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

