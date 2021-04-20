Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. 56,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

